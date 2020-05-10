Sept. 16, 1941 - May 2, 2020 Archie Dow Carter, 78 died peacefully at home surrounded by family in Murrieta, California, on May 2, 2020. Born in Dallas, Texas on September 16th, 1941, as a child his family moved to Covina, California. During his adult years he lived in West Covina, San Dimas and Murrieta, California. He was preceded in death by his Father, Archie M. Carter, Kathryn Mearl Carter, twin brothers Earl and Hearl Carter and daughter Jill Carter. He graduated from Covina High School Class of 1960 and Cal Poly Pomona where he was an outstanding athlete at both schools, playing football, fullback and linebacker. He also was an outstanding baseball player for a league in Covina. He grew up building street rods, surfing and cruising his cars around town. He obtained his Masters degree from Azusa Pacific University. Archie taught PE, Science and Chemistry for 36 years at Nogales High School and coached football and wrestling. He coached football at Citrus College for 16 years where he taught a very popular adult weight training and exercise class. He inspired generations of students in the classroom and on the field. After retirement he would comment about missing his students and players. He loved all water sports, especially boating and water skiing at the Colorado River. He built and drove race boats in the Endurance Jets class for a number of years. He had his business Endurance Engines building high performance engines for boats and race cars. He served as crew chief for his Son Mark's race car team in the SCCA Pro Sports 2000 class. Over the years he also worked in Mark's business International E-Z UP in research and development for the E-Z UP Instant Shelters. After retirement, Archie was involved in his real passion, building and restoring custom hot rods. He was a long standing member of the CAL-RODS Car Club in San Gabriel Valley. He enjoyed spending time at his family ranch in Colorado and frequent trips to Hawaii with his family. He was known for his humor, kindness, strength of character and love of animals. Archie is survived by his wife Faye of 49 years, son Mark (Kim) and daughter Kristin (Trevor) grandchildren Lauren and Ethan Carter, sister Sue Lassalette (Mike), nieces, nephews and cousins. We celebrate Archie's love for life all of the fun and his many accomplishments. Due to virus restrictions, a limit of 10 family members are allowed at Oakdale Mortuary, Glendora where he will be laid to rest on Thursday May 14th at 11am. We ask you to say a toast or prayer in Archie's honor. Please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Association www.alz.org Oakdale Mortuary, 626-691-2000, 1401 S Grand Ave, Glendora, CA 91740
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pasadena Star-News on May 10, 2020.