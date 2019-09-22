Home

June 12, 1924 - July 7, 2019 Arnold Figueroa Jr., our father, passed away peacefully on July 7, 2019 at his home in Temple City having recently celebrated his 95th birthday. He was a loving husband, father, brother and grandfather. In addition to being a WWII Navy veteran as a communication specialist, he was also the first Hispanic to serve as president of the Los Angeles County Court Reporters Union. He was a graduate of the Spanish American Institute and an avid golfer his entire life. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Clara (Flores) Figueroa, and four of his six adult children, Vincent, James, Ernest Figueroa and Teresa (Figueroa) Martin and five grandchildren.
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Sept. 22, 2019
