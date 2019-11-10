|
It is with great sadness that the family of Arnold Wesley Law of San Dimas, California, announce his death which occurred at home on October 27, 2019. He was born July 10, 1938, Saint John, New Brunswick, Canada, the son of the late Mildred and Harry Law. Arnold was predeceased by his beloved wife, Lanna Law and his eldest brother, Bruce Law. Arnold is survived by his son Brian Law of San Dimas, California; grandchildren Hunter Law and Tanna Law of San Dimas, California; brothers Wayne(Perrine) Law and Gailand(Carol) Law of New Brunswick, Canada; sister Elizabeth(Burt) Hudlin of New Brunswick, Canada; brothers in law Brad(charlene) Gamble and Stacy Aldrich of California and several nieces and nephews. Arnie was a loving Father, Husband, Brother, Uncle and friend to all. Arnie enjoyed the outdoors and working with his hands. He was very generous and was always very helpful to family, friends and neighbors in need. He was employed by GTE for 31 years in California and retired back to New Brunswick, Canada for 24 years. A special thank you to his brothers Wayne and Gailand Law and the family and friends who helped care for him these past few years. Arrangements are being handed by White's Funeral Home in Azusa, California. A celebration of Arnie's life will be held at 10:00 am on Wednesday, November 13 at Christ's Church of the Valley in San Dimas, California. Memorial donations may be made to Parkinson Canada @ donate.parkinson.ca or by calling (800) 565-3000 or of the donor's choice
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Nov. 10, 2019