|
|
August 28, 1934 - June 12, 2019 Augustine Lespron, the eldest of 7 siblings, died on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at the age of 84. Augustine "Gus" was born in Los Angeles, CA and moved with his young family to Temple City, CA in 1966, where he lived the rest of his years. Gus lived a full, happy life surrounded by close friends and a loving family. Gus worked for the Department of Water and Power for 30 years, and was a proud member of the IBEW Local 18. In his retirement he enjoyed following professional car races, camping, and gardening. And like his garden, he took pride in watching his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren grow and thrive, alongside his beloved Consuelo, his wife of 64 years. Gus is survived by his wife Consuelo, his four children, seven grandchildren, and six great grandchildren. Augustine Lespron, loving husband, brother, father, grandfather, and great grandfather will truly be missed. The rosary will be held at Pierce Brothers Turner & Stevens Mortuary in San Gabriel on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 7pm. The funeral mass will be at St. Luke Catholic Church in Temple City on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 11am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to the Neuroscience Department at Children's Hospital, Los Angeles. Pierce Brothers Turner & Stevens Mortuary 1136 E. Las Tunas Drive San Gabriel, CA. 91776
Published in Pasadena Star-News on June 15, 2019