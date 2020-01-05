|
Bain, Barbara (nee Kennedy) It seemed like just another day in May. WWII was raging, Pearl Harbor had been bombed 6 months earlier and the Allies were in retreat everywhere. Meanwhile, in California that May 24, Bing Crosby finished the final take on White Christmas to be released later that year. That same day at St. Mary's Hospital in Long Beach a baby girl, Barbara Fern Kennedy was born. And with that happy event the world got a little better that day. After graduating from Woodrow Wilson High in Long Beach in 1960 Barbara began her working career as a young women working for Long Beach Memorial Hospital. During that time and for several years she was a volunteer member of the Long Beach Civic Light Opera. Performing in the chorus she appeared in numerous musicals, including a major role as Electra in "Gypsy". Blond, blue eyed, blessed with a lyrical voice and pretty, she found herself asked several time to "head to Las Vegas", where they always needed show girls. She invariably declined. A devout Christian and a life-long Lutheran, she was wary of the casino/show business life style. It was not for her. There is a recording by the Temptations entitled "Just My Imagination" which almost perfectly describes what Barb and I envisioned as we began our lives, together. In 1967 Barbara married a young Navy officer, Jerry Bain. Their "family" life began in 1970 with the birth of their daughter Stacie (Giannetti) followed in 1974 with the birth of daughter Michelle (Ballantyne). In between these births Barbara delivered a "still birth" in 1972. To the very end, Barbara looked forward to meeting little "BJ" in heaven. As a young mother, helping raise two daughters, hers was a busy life as all stay-at-home mothers know. Still, she found time to voluteer as a Teacher's Aide for several years before deciding to rejoin the work force to help support the family. For several years she worked long hours and night shifts, without complaint. Gradually her hard efforts began to pay off with promotions. Barbara worked for Queen of the Valley Hospital in West Covina for 39 years as Surgery Coordinator. Her goal was to retire after 40 years, but a savage attack of Stage IV breast cancer short circuited that goal. On the many subsequent visits to the hospital it was very obvious how loved and respected she was by her co-workers. It was heart warming to see they remembered her and missed her. Barbara was a lovely person, with a pure heart. She will be missed. Stage IV cancer takes no prisoners, but Barbara fought to the end...enduring multiple surgeries, radiation, and chemotherapy. It truly could be said, "Cancer didn't beat Barbara, the clock just ran out." Barbara was a faithful member of Faith Lutheran Church in San Dimas. At her request no Memorial Service will be held.
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Jan. 5, 2020