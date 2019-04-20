|
Boekenoogen, Barbara Barbara B. Boekenoogen, 94, of Monrovia, CA, died peacefully at home April 13, 2019. Born February 19, 1925, in Pasadena, CA. She graduated from West Campus (now John Muir High School) and attended Pasadena City College. She worked for the Pasadena Unified School District for 31 years. Barbara's passions were community service, sewing, knitting and time spent with her family and friends. Barbara is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 62 years, Glenn, son David, grandson Casey and great-grandchild Sienna. She is survived by her twin brother, Robin, three children Nanci Bloom, Chuck Boekenoogen (Gail) and Gretchen Tagavilla (Sal) 11 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Memorial service 11 AM Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Glenkirk Church, 1700 E. Palopinto Avenue, Glendora, CA. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Altadena Historical Society or .
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Apr. 20, 2019