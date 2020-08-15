Barbara Contreras

Nov. 27, 1935 - July 27, 2020 Barbara Elizabeth Contreras passed away peacefully on July 27, 2020 while battling the Coronavirus. She was 84 years old. Barbara lived in West Covina, California most of her life. She worked at J C Penney for over 15 years. Barbara moved to Hesperia, California in the 1980's and moved back to West Covina in 2003. Barbara enjoyed Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners with her entire family every year. She also had a love for shrimp tacos. She is survived by her four children: Deborah Hecker (husband Donald), Colleen Robertson, Richard Contreras, and Mark Contreras (wife Virginia). She is also survived by her seven grandchildren: Jennifer Rabin, Matthew Alves, Maria Contreras, Richard Contreras, Valerie Ramirez, Stephanie Contreras, and Christina Contreras. She is also survived by her eight great-grandchildren and one great, great grandchild. Barbara ascended into heaven to be with her heavenly father and her late husband, Arthur Contreras. She will be remembered for her kindness and love for her family and many friends throughout her lifetime. Barbara will be forever loved by her family and friends. Graveside services will be held at the Riverside National Cementary on August 27, 2020 at 2:00 to 2:30 p.m. The address is 22495 Van Buren Boulevard, Riverside, CA 92518. A private service for the family will be held prior to the graveside services. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at WWW.Funerariadelangel/WC.com for the Contreras family.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store