Barbara Klawiter
Barbara L. Klawiter, 88, of Alhambra, passed away on April 11, 2019. She was born on March 8, 1931 at home in Itasca, Illinois during a severe snowstorm, to George and Lou Ellen Kuker. She was raised in Aurora, Illinois, attended Emmanuel Lutheran School, and East High School of Aurora for two years, and two years at Concordia Teachers College High School in River Forest, Ill. She taught in Lutheran schools in Illinois and California, and Adult High School in Alhambra, CA where she lived for 62 years. She earned two masters degrees: English and American Studies from Cal State University, Los Angeles. Barbara is survived by her husband John of 66 years, sons James, David, Thomas, and daughter Karen Elliott, four grandsons, and ten great grandchildren. Preceding her in death were her parents, sister Jean Anthony, and grandson Derick Elliott. She was a woman of strong faith. A private service for the family will be on Wednesday, April 24 at Rose Hills Memorial Park in Whittier, officiated by her son Pastor Dave Klawiter.of Owatonna, MN.
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Apr. 21, 2019
