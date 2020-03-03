|
|
November 13,1938 - February 13, 2020 Barbara Sheinkopf passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020. Barbara taught English in Pasadena in both public and private schools for more than 40 years. She taught grades 6 through high school. She graduated from Occidental College in 1960. During her first teaching assignment at John Muir High School, she met her true love, Stanley. They married and had two children, Stephen and Megan. She is remembered by her former students as kind, passionate, and as a tough teacher who was determined to teach everyone how to analyze, write, and love literature as much as she did. Dr. Sheinkopf, her husband, was her consummate muse, the man behind the woman throughout their lives for 53 years. She is also remembered by her children as a sweet and loving mother who loved them absolutely unconditionallily. Barbara, who was 81, is survived by her children, Stephen and Megan, and her three grandchildren. All who wish to honor Barbara's memory are invited to attend her memorial service on Friday, March 13, at 12 noon at Mountain View Mortuary, Sunrise Chapel, 2400 Fair Oaks Ave, Altadena. Mountain View Mortuary, Sunrise Chapel, 2400 Fair Oaks Ave., Altadena
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Mar. 3, 2020