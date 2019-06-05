April 5, 1930 - May 26, 2019 Beatrice Angeline Moffett Loesch passed away peacefully with her family by her, at the Pasadena Highlands Assisted Living in Pasadena, CA. Beatrice was born in Pasadena, CA, at the Pasadena Hospital, now called Huntington Hospital. She was an only child, and lived in Pasadena for her entire life, except for 1-1/2 years in North Dakota, after her wedding in June 1957. She worked as an Administrative Aide at the Social Security dministration's Los Angeles Metropolitan Area Office until her retirement in 1987. She was a faithful member of Pasadena Christian Church since she was a young girl. Beatrice is survived by his loving family: husband William LJ Loesch; sons Raymond (Cynthia Schutz) and William "Bill" (Ginger Ettenheim); daughter Diane (Lee) Klein; seven grandchildren; a great-grandson; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents M. Ray and Beatrice (Deacon) Moffett, and sons Dennis L Loesch (October 4, 2016) and Louis J Loesch (January 14, 1999). Visitation will be held on Fri, June 7, 2019, 5-7 pm and a Celebration of Life Memorial will be held on Sat, June 8, 2019, 1:30 pm, both at Cabot & Sons Funeral Home, 27 Chestnut St, Pasadena, CA. The latter date would have been their 62nd wedding anniversary. Beatrice's final resting place will be at The Carrington Cemetery, Carrington, ND. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in her memory to PSWR, Disciples of Women, DOC Regional Office, Attn: Janelle Vannoy, 115 E. Wilshire Ave., Fullerton, CA 92832. Cabot and Sons Funeral Services Published in Pasadena Star-News on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary