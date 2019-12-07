|
|
Nov. 11, 1930 - Nov. 28, 2019 Bernard "Bernie" Koch passed away peacefully at the age of 89 in his home by his wife Luanne's side on November 28, 2019. Bernard was born on November 11, 1930 in Alhambra, CA to the late August and Grace Koch. He was the 3rd of 4 children. Lucille, Richard and August were his siblings. Richard preceded him in death. After graduating from Cathedral High School in Los Angeles, California and returning from The Korean War Bernard enrolled in courses at Pasadena City College and received his certificate of completion with honors. Bernard served in the Armed Forces of the United States in the Korean War from March of 1951 February 1953. Bernard married Luanne Fisher on May 8, 1954, He met her at church and they were shortly married after. They adopted two children, Chris in 1960 and Karen in 1962. They raised their family in Temple City, California. Bernard was a Real Estate Broker and also worked for the County of Los Angeles as a Buyer. Both Bernie and Luanne spent much time instilling good work ethic into their children as they managed their investment properties. After retiring at age 58 both Bernard and Luanne loved to spend time traveling the world on cruise ships and planes, trips to Hawaii with their family and short trips to local bed and breakfasts to enjoy some quiet time and wine tasting. He would always manage a weekly game of golf with his buddies and take short weekends away to Del Mar for some horse racing. Many memories were made poolside at their home whether it was a summer afternoon, Labor Day Family Reunions, or Sunday BBQ's with their kids, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Bernard was a dedicated follower of Jesus Christ and served the Lord faithfully, and instilled the same values in his family. His loving memory is cherished by his children Chris Koch and Karen Koch-Rodriguez as well as his 3 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, and many friends, cousins, nieces and nephews. A Celebration of His Life will be on Monday, December 9, 2019. Mass will be held at St. Dorothy's Church in Glendora California beginning at 11:00 am; Immediately following Bernard will be laid to rest at Rose Hills Mortuary in Whittier, California. Bernard held two charities close to heart, Alzheimer's Research Foundation and The . In Living memory, donations can be made to either of these charities. Alzheimer's donations can be made by check and mailed to PO Box 96011 Washington DC 20090-6011 Please enclose a note the donation is in loving memory of Bernard Koch. https://www.heart.org/ Rose Hills Mortuary 3888 Workman Mill Road Whittier CA 90601 (562) 699-0921
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Dec. 7, 2019