July 8, 1922 - July 11, 2019 Betty Jane Raab, known as 'Granny Raab' in her later years, died on July 11, 2019 in hospice care after a severe stroke on her 97th birthday, July 8, 2019. Born in Chicago, Illinois she moved to the San Gabriel Valley during WWII, maintaining beautiful homes mostly in Covina and finally in Glendora. Wife of Fred W. Raab, Jr. for 35 years until his death in 1986, Granny was a leader in many church and community organizations, including Citrus Lawyers Wives (founder and president), Azusa Rotary (president, Paul Harris Fellow), Baldwin Park Opti-Mrs. (founder), Azusa Chamber of Commerce (Bd.of Dir.), Baldwin Park Chamber of Commerce (Bd. of Dir.). She was a successful businesswoman mostly in property management. After closing her beauty salon in 1951 which she independently owned and operated, she continued to teach cosmetology for several years at Citrus Community College, also getting her own hair done by young students. She actively volunteered for several Catholic churches in the SGV as well as charities such as City of Hope, Queen of Valley Hospital, and Charter Oak Lodge. Family and home were always the center of her life, full of projects, parties large and small, animals large and small, cooking, canning, sewing, gardening, constructing, camping, writing, and lots of shopping and bargain hunting. She loved visiting, supervising, and directing her four children, many grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great-grandchildren as well as the occasional neighbor. She travelled on tour and with family to over 22 countries, and throughout most of the U.S. She enjoyed making spontaneous gifts of her own creation into beautiful gift packages for her many friends. Even well into her 90's Granny was always smartly dressed, complete with stockings, nails painted with her signature kidney bean red nailpolish, and her single strand of pearls. Family and friends alike will gravely miss sharing an afternoon 'cuppa' tea at her kitchen table. Gravesite Service Friday, July 19 at 10 a.m., after 9 a.m. Mass with extended family, both at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Rowland Heights, California. Queen of Heaven Cemetery 2161 S. Fullerton Rd. Rowland Heights, CA 91748 626-964-0350
Published in Pasadena Star-News on July 16, 2019