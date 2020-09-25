Billie Rae Schmitz passed away September 4, 2020 at home with her family at the age of 93. Born May 27, 1927 to Sarah and Jerry Stark and for all who knew my Mother a quote by Robert Browning; "The best in life cannot be kept, They must be given away, A Smile, a Kiss, and Love" Married to John Brewster Schmitz on January 18, 1947 until his passing in October 1983, she was a devoted Mother to sons John G Schmitz and Jeffrey W Schmitz and is survived by Christine Schmitz, grandchildren Sara and Andy and 5 great grandchildren. Graduating from South Pasadena High school in 1945 she married John B Schmitz bringing 2 boys into the world. In 1962 she started in Real Estate touching the lives of many people who she loved dearly, retiring in December of 2009 as the managing Broker for Sotheby's Pasadena. She enjoyed sports, a licensed pilot in July 1977 and communicating with friends. In lieu of flowers please donate to the charity of your choice
. Funeral arrangements are pending.