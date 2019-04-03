|
9/9/41 - 3/16/19 Bob Boyd high school teacher, track coach, yearbook advisor, track starter, husband, father, grandfather and friend died on March 16, 2019 following complications related to pulmonary fibrosis. Born in Wisconsin, Bob lost his father at the age of 3. He and his mother, Helen, moved to Los Angeles in the late 1940s. Bob graduated from Huntington Park High School. After attending Cal State LA, Redlands and earning his teaching degree from USC, Bob became a history and economics teacher at Rosemead High School. Bob was a veteran and served in the National Guard. Bob inspired his students for 36 years at Rosemead High School and coached Track and Field teams where his teams won 10 mission Valley League Championships. Bob worked with his students creating the annual yearbook production known as the "Patherama". Known for his humor, interest in current events, financial advice, and penchant for strong arming students into joining the track team, Bob made an indelible impact on the lives of countless students. Bob was extremely outgoing and be-friended all, whether accountant, handyman, primary care doctor or random world traveler. Bob was a board member in Pasadena Quarterback club and helped arrange guest speakers at the weekly meetings each fall and had a passion for networking with Local High School coaches and players. Me. Boyd was an avid USC fan and travelled frequently to USC home and away games. Bob Boyd was unrivaled in the art of conversation. Specifically: the asking of questions. This demonstrated his fearlessness, and a willingness to reach out to people of different ages, cultures and races that many people would avoid. Bob and his wife Bonnie were avid world travelers having visited Asia, Europe, Scandinavia, South America, Australia and nearly all 50 states in the United States. Bob became a track and field official and wore his red jacket proudly, starting races for thousands of high school & college athletes. For 7 Summers, Bob led American teachers to several Chinese cities, assisting Chinese teachers in improving conversational English skills and introducing American idioms. Bob and Bonnie hosted three foreign students from Brazil, Australia, and China through American Foreign Service exchange programs. All were like family. Bob was active in the First Baptist Church of Temple City for 45 years. Bob volunteered as an English As A Second Language (ESL) teacher for Chinese speakers. Always a teacher at heart, he made the class entertaining, and took pride in helping several students pass the US Citizenship test. A memorial will be held for Bob Boyd on Friday, April 5th at 4:30 pm at the First Baptist Church of Temple City 6019 Baldwin Ave, Temple City. Bob's family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Bob's honor to Rosemead High School- Bob Boyd scholarship in memo. Attn: Sandy Beerman 9863 E. Mission Drive, Rosemead Ca 91770. Bob is survived by Bonnie, his wife of 54 years; daughters Beverly and Kate, son Brian; and six grandchildren: Andrew, Brandon, Elizabeth, Jason, Kyle, and Marshall. Bob's legacy will live on in them.
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Apr. 3, 2019