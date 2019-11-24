|
Mrs. Bonnie June Brassfield, age 89, passed away peacefully on November 7, 2019 in her home in Arcadia with her husband of 56 years, by her side. Bonnie was born in Adrian, Michigan on April 24, 1930 to Lloyd and Claire Grammer. She married Billy Fred on June 9, 1963 and later had their only son Barrett Lloyd on January 3, 1965. Bonnie was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother to Matthew Lloyd (31), Emily Ann (25) and Tyler James (21). Bonnie had a deep love for antique dolls and was a passionate collector. She spent many years as a enthusiastic member of the Sierra Madre Doll Club fondly known as the "Dingy Dollies." She also had a deep desire to be creative whether she was making porcelain dolls or using her imagination to write, she was at her best when she was creating. Most of us were blessed to receive her annual Christmas letters that were full of humor, love and creativity because she always wrote them from the viewpoint of her cats. She is survived by her husband Billy; her brother, Raymond; her son Barrett; daughters-in-law Staci and Shoshana; her grandchildren, Matthew, Emily and Tyler; and her two cats that she adored Max and Moritz. Bonnie may be absent in body, but she is present in spirit (1 Corinthians 5:3) and will forever be in our hearts watching over us through her "rose" colored glasses.
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Nov. 24, 2019