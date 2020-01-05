Home

Dec. 21, 1939 - Dec. 12, 2019 Byron Greer, born Dec. 21, 1939 in Newbern, TN, passed away Dec. 12, 2019 in Monrovia, CA. Byron was a long-time teacher, coach and administrator with the Monrovia Unified School District. He was a golf enthusiast, loving husband and father. He will be greatly missed by his family and community he so loved. Byron is survived by his wife, Linda; and children, Amy and Nathan. A memorial service will be held Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at 1:00 PM at First Presbyterian Church, Monrovia.
