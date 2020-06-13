Dec 7, 1943 - Jun 3, 2020 Calvin Wesley was born in Emerson, Arkansas. He was the oldest of 13 children. He was married to Dolores for 56 years. He retired from LA County Public Works Dept in 2003. He worked as a Tax Accountant in Pasadena. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. Public Viewing is schedule for Thurs, June 18, 4 pm to 8 pm at Mountain View Sunrise Chapel in Altadena. A private service will be held on Friday, June 19. Mountain View Mortuary 510-776-1485





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store