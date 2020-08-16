Cannon Terry

TERRY ALAN CANNON August 31, 1953 August 1, 2020 There are many people who will miss the sound of Terry Cannon's voice and his mischievous, entertaining, yet educational way of speaking. Both a consummate writer and speaker, he reveled in holding court, beginning in 1975 with Pasadena Filmforum, which he established after graduating from California State San Francisco in 1974. It was the first and only experimental film showcase in Pasadena, California. It continues today, in its 45th year, under the helm of Adam Hyman, as the Los Angeles Filmforum. Cannon hosted many prominent filmmakers, but also gave many their first show, including this partial list: Barbara Hammer, Les Blanc, Shirley Clarke, Fu-Ding Cheng, Tony Conrad, Neelon Crawford, Jules Engel, Roberta Friedman and Grahame Weinbren, Howard Gutenplan, Herbert Jean de Grasse, Vincent Grenier, Taka Imura, Stan Brakhage, Paul Sharits, Mike and George Kuchar, Kurt Kren, Karl Krogstad, Standish Lawder, Lenny Lipton, Pat O'Neill, William Scaff, Willie Varela, Yervant Gianikian and Angela Ricci Lucchi. During this time, Cannon and his wife, Mary, met and befriended the artist and filmmaker, Sara Kathryn Arledge. In 1978, a retrospective of her films and paintings were shown , co-hosted by Pasadena Filmforum and the Aarnun Gallery. After her death, the Cannons established the Sara Kathryn Arledge Memorial Trust. In 2018, forty years later, her work was exhibited with 2 other artists at the Armory Center for the Arts. Her work drew so much interest that she had a one-person show at the Armory Center for the Arts not long after. A book on Arledge's life, which Terry helped co-edit, is currently in print production. Some of Cannon's special programs were, again, only a partial listing: "Show for the Eyes." "Films Found in a Box," the first mail art as film exhibition. "El Ojo Apasionado: The Passionate Eye," in which he handed over the reins of Filmforum to Trish Knodl Vlastnik. Another key installment held at Filmforum during the summer of 1980 was "Tying Dogs' Legs," co-created by David and Diana Wilson. David Wilson is the creator of the wonderful collection of curiosities known as the Museum of Jurassic Technology. Both Terry and Mary Cannon are mentioned for their involvement in the development of the MJT in Lawrence Weschler's book, Mr. Wilson's Cabinet of Wonders. Cannon also served on the board as president of the MJT for several years. From November 12-14, 2010, Cannon was asked to co-curate the Alternative Projections Symposium, co-sponsored by USC's School of Cinematic Arts & Visions & Voices, along with Los Angeles Filmforum. It was held at the Eileen Norris Cinema Theatre and the Ray Stark Family Theatre. Over 600 people were in attendance. Eventually, Cannon was drawn away from the wonders of film into the magical realm of baseball. In 1999, knowing that the Hall of Fame in Cooperstown already covered players' stats, Cannon decided to explore the art and culture of the game, with an emphasis on preserving stories of players, writers, artists, and others connected to the game, which should never be forgotten. Dubbed by Jim Bouton, baseball pitcher and author of Ball Four and Foul Play, as "the people's Hall of Fame," the Baseball Reliquary's members, have, to date, inducted 33 baseball players, writers, statisticians, and even notable non-baseball inductees such as Dr. Frank Jobe, and the comic character Charlie Brown. For 20 years, the Baseball Reliquary was peripatetic, as Cannon liked to quip. Most of his exhibits were in public and university libraries, with two major exceptions. On May 11, 2002, the Baseball Reliquary dedicated a replica of Ebbets Field, created by cake artist William Robert Steele, at the Jackie Robinson Center in Pasadena. Speakers included Peter Dreier, Ray Bartlett, Andy McCue, and Michael C. Ford. The Reliquary also established a semi-permanent collection on both the life of Jackie Robinson and the Negro Leagues at the Center. The second exception was the development of the Institute for Baseball Studies, created by Cannon and three professors at Whittier College: Joe Price, Charles Adams, and Mike McBride. It is currently in the midst of expansion, and, at the bequest of Terry Cannon before he passed, the Baseball Reliquary's collections of artifacts and memorabilia will be housed at Whittier College. While working on a library project for his class at PCC, Cannon happened to visit the JFK Library at CSULA, where he met Cesar Caballero, then acting library director. Together with professors Francisco E. Balderrama and Richard Santillan, the Latino Baseball History Project was created. Now in its 12th or 13th book production, along with parades, dedications, reunions, collection of artifactct, etc., the Project was recently chronicled in L A Times article on Tuesday, July 23, 2020, "L. A.'s barrio boys of summer." Sadly, Terry Cannon was not mentioned in the article, an unconscionable oversight. Art, film and baseball were all side interests of Cannon. For over 25 years, he helped his father, William Cannon, produce Skinned Knuckles, aka SK Publications, a car restoration magazine for do-it-yourself owners of vintage cars. The Cannon family, at one time, owned 6 antique Studebakers from 1929 to 1932 vintage. After leaving SK Publications, Cannon attended PCC and received a certificate in library studies. He worked for Alhambra High School as a Library Assistant for 5 years. Here, he excelled in drawing in students, teachers, and the community through his displays and events. One notable exhibit, done in conjunction with the AHS student art group, "Artists Anonymous," was titled "Kaleidoscope Eyes," focusing on the 1960's. At the end of his 5th year at AHS, Cannon received the Employee of the Year Award, but was laid off the very next day in district wide cuts, as told by LA Times writer, Steve Lopez. Cannon's final job was as Library Assistant for the Allendale Branch Library in Pasadena. He held court daily with the students and community members, who enjoyed his "gift of gab" on virtually any topic. The programs he created, which were always packed, ranged from films to the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony to a visit by the Rose Bowl Court. There, the staff created the Giving Tree in Terry's name, for all the times he helped with whatever was needed out of the goodness of his heart. Finally, although already stricken with bile duct cancer, Terry approached and commissioned famed jazz artist Bobby Bradford to write a suite on Jackie Robinson's life for Jackie's centennial year. Titled, "Stealin' Home," a total of 5 concerts were performed, and a CD is currently being created, with liner notes written by the acclaimed author/poet/photographer Lynell George. Terry Cannon touched the lives of many with his kindness, generosity, humor and a sprinkle of mischievousness. He brought people together from all walks of life, and made the world a richer place. Terry Cannon was born in Dearborn, Michigan, and died after a courageous 2-year battle with bile duct cancer, at his home in Pasadena. He is survived by his wife, Mary, and siblings Phil, Barbara, and Nancy. No memorials or funeral services will be planned due to COVID-19, but, when it is safe, there will be a big party held in his honor, probably in another year or so. Contributions in his memory may be made to Los Angeles Filmforum or to the Baseball Reliquary.





