2/14/57 - 8/31/19 Carol L. Bradley-Connecticut born, long-time Whittier resident, passed away on August 31, 2019, in Roland Heights, CA. She was 62. She is survived by her mother Constance A. Bradley, brother Clifford W. Bradley (and family), brother Clyde W. Bradley (and family), brother Christopher A. Bradley (and spouse) and long-time companion, Nelson F. Nemec. She will be remembered as a free-spirit, a true optimist who saw the good in everyone she met, and one who lived the life that she mapped out for herself. God Bless you Carol, in loving memory...
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Sept. 6, 2019
