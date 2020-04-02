|
|
April 9, 1923 - March 28, 2020 Carol Jean Crothers Finch, beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister passed away March 28, 2020 in Sammamish, WA. Born in Wenatchee, WA April 9, 1923, she moved as a child to Burbank, CA. Carol was a graduate of Occidental College where she met her husband, Robert H. Finch who passed away in 1995. Carol and Bob had an exciting and consequential life together. Bob was an attorney and a figure in California politics serving as Lt. Governor alongside Ronald Reagan, Secretary of HEW and Counselor to President Nixon. Carol served in organizations as Villa Esperanza, Pasadena Historical Society, Community Food Resources, Huntington Hospital of Pasadena and the PEO Sisterhood. She moved back to WA in 2003. Carol is survived by her children, Maureen Shaw (John), Kevin Finch (Cindy), Priscilla Finch, Cathleen Morser (Fred), 8 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters, Mary Crothers Ramsey and Allana Crothers McDonald. At this time of National emergency, a celebration of her life will be postponed. If you would like to be notified of a further service, held at Forest Lawn, Glendale CA, please respond to Carol's guestbook at www.Legacy.com.
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Apr. 2, 2020