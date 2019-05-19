|
Carolyn Lynch Thiel, known to her friends and family as Tarla, passed away peacefully at home on May 16. Tarla was born December 9, 1930 at Hollywood Hospital in Los Angeles. She attended Pasadena city schools and UCLA where she studied music. She married Thomas Thiel, also of Pasadena, in 1952. Tarla and Tom were local residents most of their life and raised a family of 5 children. Tarla was a life-long member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority, serving as National Music Chairman, and enjoyed traveling and book clubs with her sorority sisters throughout her life. A gifted and talented musician, she played the piano, sang with the Arroyo Singers, and passed along her love of music to her children and grandchildren. She was devoted to her family of 5 children, 15 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to either the Kappa Alpha Theta foundation or KUSC. A private memorial is planned.
Published in Pasadena Star-News on May 19, 2019