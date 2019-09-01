|
Feb. 17, 1947 - Aug. 11, 2019 Cathy was an avid gardner, expert calligrapher, and gemologist. She had many trials and tribulations in her life, but, in spite of all her difficulties, she managed the best she could. The family is appreciative and grateful for the attentive and loving care provided by VITAS Hospice and by Two Palms Nursing Center in Pasadena. Cathy is survived by her daughter, Rene Carroll, grandson, Ian Darling, and two sisters, Joanne Klotz and Virginia Cosentino, as well as numerous nephews and nieces. She was predeceased by her son, Christian Carroll. Cathy will be loved and dearly missed always. No services are planned.
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Sept. 1, 2019