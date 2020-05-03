Catherine A. Chesterfield, 98, long-time resident, retired teacher and volunteer in West Covina, died of heart failure on April 21 at Queen of the Valley Hospital. Mrs. Chesterfield taught at St. Christopher School and Merlinda Elementary for over 30 years. She volunteered at Queen of the Valley Hospital into her 90s, and she was an active member of St. Christopher Church. Mrs. Chesterfield earned a BA in Education and a teaching certificate with a specialization in reading from California State College Los Angeles. She also held a Master of Arts in Education from Laverne College. Mrs. Chesterfield was born in Natick Massachusetts, married Arthur Chesterfield in 1944. They moved to California from Chicago, Illinois in 1954 and settled in West Covina in 1955. Arthur Chesterfield died in 1994 and is buried at Oakdale Memorial Park. Mrs. Chesterfield was involved with a wide range of friends and activities. She loved to visit and talk with people, enjoyed travel, reading, and shows, and extended many kindnesses to others. Mrs. Chesterfield is survived by her son Ray A. Chesterfield, daughter-in-law Rebecca J. Sweeney, granddaughter Emily M. Sweeney, sister Martha Driscoll, brother Paul Driscoll, and brother John Driscoll. Mrs. Chesterfield was interred at Oakdale Memorial Park next to her husband. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Christopher Church, 629 South Glendora Avenue, West Covina, CA 91790.





