August 14, 1933 - May 15, 2019 Charles Fredrick Betz, III, "Bud" 85, passed away on May 15, 2019. Bud was born in St. Louis, Missouri on August 14, 1933 to Celeste and Charles Fredrick Betz, Jr. Bud graduated from University City High Shool and went on to attend University of Missouri where he was a linebacker on the Missouri Tigers football team. Bud served in the U.S. Army in Korea post Korean War. Bud ran Quick Dispense, Inc., a dispensed beverage company, which was founded in 1957 and today employs over 100 people. Bud's passion was golf and he served on the SCGA Rules Committee for several years. Bud loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting, fly fishing, water skiing and snowmobiling, and spent many summers and winters at his second home on Lake Minocqua, Wisconsin. Bud is survived by his beloved wife, Barbie, his son Dave (and Marjie), his daughter Ann (and Kim Landt), and his grandchildren Katelyn and Ian Landt, and other family and friends. The service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, May 25th at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 3740 East Sierra Madre Boulevard, Pasadena, California. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Hillsides Home for Children, Pasadena, California, or .
Published in Pasadena Star-News on May 22, 2019