|
|
9/1/1936 - 6/30/2019 Chuck was born and lived in Bellefontaine Ohio until his family moved to Southern California in 1948. In Bellefontaine, his parents had a restaurant business where railroaders stopped to eat. Because Chuck's grandfather was a railroad engineer for the New York Central Railroad, this resulted in an appreciation of trains throughout Chuck's life, both collecting model trains and traveling by train. In Glendora, his mother opened a restaurant on Highway 66, where the Taco Bell is presently located. Chuck recived a BA in Business Administration from Cal Poly Pomona and an MA in Education from Cal Stte University Los Angeles. He worked at Mayflower Market and other markets and began a teaching career in the Hacienda-La Puente School District. At their home in West Covina, Chuck and his wife Sharon enjoyed breeding and showing their miniature dachshunds for fifteen years. Chuck leaves behind his wife, Sharon Stewart-Pickering, daughter Deanna, brother Michael, his two nephews and their families. Chuck was proud to be a Mason for fifty-three years. Funeral services will be held at the Glendora Masonic Lodge on Wednesday, July 10th. Whites Funeral Home, Azusa CA
Published in Pasadena Star-News on July 9, 2019