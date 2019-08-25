|
Oct. 15, 1945 - August 9, 2019 Cheryl Lynn Larson, age 73, passed away peacefully August 9, 2019 due to liver disease. She was born October 15, 1945 in Pasadena, California to John and Trudy Peters. She married her best friend and love, Ronald Dean Larson on January 28, 1966. Cheryl just loved people and they loved her. She loved to play Bunco, Canasta and Dominos along with water aerobics at the YMCA. She played mostly for friendship and comradery, but she also loved to win. Cheryl is survived by her husband, Ron; sister and husband, Janice and Dave Moritz; her two sons and their wives, Greg and Janel Larson, Tim and Cindy Larson; her daughter and husband, Lori and Graham Gourley; grandchildren, Kasey Tripp, Darin Tripp, Alyssa Larson, Connor Gourley and Kaylin Gourley. Please join us for a Celebration of Life ceremony on September 6 at 11am at Pasadena Nazarene located at 3700 East Sierra Madre Blvd. Pasadena, CA 91007. The family has asked in lieu of flowers, a donation to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation be made in memory of her neice, Julie Moritz.
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Aug. 25, 2019