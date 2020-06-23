CHERYL WILLIAMS

WILLIAMS, CHERYL 08/08/1944 - 06/08/2020 Cheryl Lynn Williams passed away June 8, 2020. She is survived by one brother, Rodney T. Poole, other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her mother, Hazel Jackson Poole; Step-Father, Thomas Poole and sisters, Carole Ann Gidney and Loretta Joyce Gidney Willis. Private Memorial Service 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 26, 2020, Woods-Valentine Mortuary Chapel, 1455 N. Fair Oaks Ave., Pasadena. Interment Private.
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Jun. 23, 2020.