|
|
Nov. 25, 1972 - Jan. 15, 2019 Christa Dawn Jocoy, passed away on January 15, 2019 at the age of 46 at Huntington Hospital in Pasadena. Christa was born on November 25, 1972 in Sierra Madre, California and grew up in Monrovia. She attended Monrovia High School and in her senior year attended and graduated from Los Angeles High School of the Arts. After graduation she attended FIDM, Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising College in Los Angeles. Christa loved art and worked as a picture framer for Aaron Brothers. She was a talented artist and enjoyed painting and doing charcoal drawings and sketches. She also loved animals and especially loved her cat who was always at her side. Christa was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Ramon and Opal Converse, and her paternal grandfather, Jock (Doc) Jocoy, who was a well-known horse veterinarian, who named one of his racehorses after his granddaughter, Christa Dawn. Christa is survived by her paternal grandmother, Katie Jocoy and father, Jock Sterling Jocoy and mother, Deborah Converse and sister, Jennifer Chavira, her uncles, Don Converse and wife Doretta, Kelly Jocoy and wife Sandy, her aunts, Carole Quintana, Sheila O'Rourke and husband Devrim, Jan Jocoy and cousins, Diane, Mark, Lisa, Boris, Ryan, Taylor and Shelby. A Celebration of Life is being planned. Please sign the guestbook at legacy.com/obituaries/pasadenastarnews. WL00191240-image-1.jpg
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Mar. 3, 2019