Hartsough, Clara Louise (Taz) June 6, 1930 - May 24, 2019 On the morning of May 24, 2019, Clara Louise (Taz) Hartsough died at the age of 88. Taz was born to Ed and Elsie Stevenson on June 6, 1930, in Inglewood, CA, and lived most of her life in South Pasadena. She attended Marengo Elementary School, South Pasadena Middle School and South Pasadena High School. Taz graduated from San Jose State College in 1952, where she received a Bachelor of Arts degree. Upon returning to the South Pasadena area, she taught in both public and private schools for many years. Taz attended Calvary Presbyterian Church where she met Harold Hartsough. They were married in December, 1954, and together raised two children, Daniel and Susan. Taz remained a dedicated member of Calvary where she sang in the choir, taught in the preschool and made many lifelong friendships. Taz's love for travel included going with Hal to Europe, Elder Hostels and many historical sites. She also loved to paint, read and attend movies and concerts. Most of all, Taz enjoyed being with friends and family. She is survived by her children, Susan Fleming and Daniel Hartsough, her brother, Donald Stevenson, her grandchildren, Deanna Hartsough and Kevin Hartsough and many nieces and nephews. A public Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on July 13, 2019, at Calvary Presbyterian Church in South Pasadena. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to St. Camillus /Angel Interfaith Network, 1911 Zonal Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90033.
Published in Pasadena Star-News on July 6, 2019