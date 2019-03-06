|
Oct. 2, 1943 - Feb. 21, 2019 Clarence J. Broussard Jr was a trailblazer. He excelled early, such that this child from Watts was once a guest on the TV show "Kids Say the Darndest Things" and was selected in 9th grade to greet Ralph Bunche when he came to Compton. Clarence was the first Black Student Body President at La Verne College. He later earned two MAs (UCLA & CSUN). He was Director of the Century Freeway Affirmative Action Committee, owned a NASCAR team and founded a project management company that worked on the Rose Bowl, built the Jackie and Mack Robinson Memorial, ad advocated for hiring the disadvantaged. Clarence worked hard, but made time to coach many youth sports teams. He is survived by his large loving family who all admired his example. Memorial service to be held at the Rose Bowl Stadium, 10 a.m. March 9, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the Jackie Robinson Foundation or the UCLA Black Alumni Association Scholarship fund. Please sign the guestbook at legacy.com/obituaries/pasadenastarnews. WL00191360-image-1.jpg
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Mar. 6, 2019