April 5, 1922 - May 3, 2020 Cledith (Clay) Aardahl, 98, long-time resident of Pasadena, California, passed away peacefully in his home on May 3, 2020 with family by his side. Served as a pilot in the U.S. Army Air Forces 1943-1945 and worked in aerospace design at JPL until retirement. Surviving members of his family are three sons, their spouses, a sister, 6 grandchildren, 4 greatgrandchildren, and nieces and nephews. Memorial Services are to be determined at a future date.





