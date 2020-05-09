Cledith Aardahl
1922 - 2020
April 5, 1922 - May 3, 2020 Cledith (Clay) Aardahl, 98, long-time resident of Pasadena, California, passed away peacefully in his home on May 3, 2020 with family by his side. Served as a pilot in the U.S. Army Air Forces 1943-1945 and worked in aerospace design at JPL until retirement. Surviving members of his family are three sons, their spouses, a sister, 6 grandchildren, 4 greatgrandchildren, and nieces and nephews. Memorial Services are to be determined at a future date.


Published in Pasadena Star-News on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
