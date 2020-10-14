Craig Dean, 72, loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend passed away on July 1, 2020. Craig was born on September 27, 1947 in Los Angeles, CA to Ted and Leah Dean. Craig grew up in Whittier and graduated from Whittier High School in 1965. He owned and operated Ted Dean Plumbing for over 44 years and was an active member of the East Whittier Lions Club for 40 years. He is survived by his wife of 49+ years, Becky; his daughter Kimberlee Dean Tuttle (Tom); his son Ted Dean (Amy); grandchildren Trevor Tuttle, Kaitlyn Tuttle and Emily Dean; his sister Perri Skenes; and several nephews and relatives. Memorial Service to be held at Rose Hills Memorial Park at 11am on Sat., October 17, 2020 at the SkyRose Lawn Tent.





