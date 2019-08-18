Home

Nov. 2, 1962 - August 11, 2019 David Paul Hamil - November 2, 1962 to August 11, 2019. Dave, 56, fought a long battle with colon cancer and passed on August 11, 2019. Dave was born in Monterey Park, California and grew up in Alhambra, California. He was a self taught guitar player and loved playing for friends and family. However, his passion was horse racing and often spent time at his home away from home, Santa Anita Park. He is survived by his wife Annie, his daughter, Klair and his two older brothers, Joe and Chuck. Services are pending.
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Aug. 18, 2019
