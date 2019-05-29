|
David D. Richardson passed away on May 21, 2019. He is survived by three daughters, Kimiko Richardson, Seiko Richardson and Lourdes Gonzalez; a host of grandchildren, brothers and sisters, other relatives and friends. He was owner and operator of Merit Cleaners in Altadena for many years and a loved and trusted member of the community. Memorial Services to be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019 at First A.M.E. Church, 1700 N. Raymond Ave., Pasadena, CA. Interment, Riverside National Cemetery, Riverside, CA.
Published in Pasadena Star-News on May 29, 2019