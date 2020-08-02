de Wyane, 87 of South Pasadena passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. He was born March 4,1933 in Gardena, Ca. and raised his family in Sierra Madre, Ca. At his core, he was an artist who loved to paint and make mixed media pieces of art. A grand storyteller, he could captivate any audience. de Wyane had a green thumb that decorated the world around him, and his career as a landscape architect and interior designer brightened countless homes throughout So. California. He embodied the spirit of the beatnik generation, and lived a life focused on love, healthy eating, and self-expression. He is survived by his spouse Leon Bahr; children Della Harrison, Pola Durban, Maya Quintero and Giotto Harrison; grandchildren Audrey Blodgett, Austin Blodgett, Emily Durban, Joseph Durban, Justin Quintero, Jordan Quintero, and great grandchild Tilly Jean Stone Spradlin. He was preceded in death by his parents Ruth Lee Taber (Harrison) and Kenneth Harrison; his brother Terry Roland Harrison, his first child BŠla Marcus Harrison. de Wyane chose to donate his body to science through the Anatomical Gift Program at USC's School of Medicine.





