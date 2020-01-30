Home

Rose Hills Company
3888 Workman Mill Rd
Whittier, CA 90601
(562) 699-0921
More Obituaries for Delores Clements
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Delores Clements

Delores Clements Obituary
Jan. 21, 1932 - Jan. 25, 2020 Delores Joann Clements was born to her parents, Hugh and Martha Fonville on January 21st, 1932 in Ponca City, Oklahoma. Delores was promoted to glory on January 25th, 2020 in Fullerton, California. She is preceded in death by her husband, Richard W. Clements and her son Arthur M. Clements. Delores was the youngest of six children in her family, having two sisters, Martha Payne and Elua Carson; and three brothers, William "Bud", Charles and James Fonville. She is survived by her grandson, Christopher A. Clements and two great grand children, Connor A. and Brooklyn G. Clements. White Emerson Mortuary will host a viewing on Thursday, January 30th starting at 5:00 pm. A formal service will take place Saturday, February 1st at Whittier Church of God at 11:00 AM. Graveside at Rose Hills will follow directly after church service. There will be a luncheon served at the Whittier Church of God after graveside. All are invited to attend for a meal and sharing time. White Emerson Mortuary 13304 East Philadelphia Street Whittier, CA 90601
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Jan. 30, 2020
