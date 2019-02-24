|
Pawlowski, Delores Y. (Pellicer) On Thursday, February 14, 2019 Delores Y. (Pellicer) Pawlowski, wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away at 90 years of age. She was born on September 30, 1928 in Hastings, Florida. Soon after, she and her family moved to Illinois where she spent her childhood between the towns of Morris and Canton. Always concerned for the welfare of others, Delores, as a teenager, wrote letters to overseas soldiers during WWII. One of these soldiers described his experience landing at Normandy, France in a letter she received. She married William (Bill) N. Pawlowski in 1951 who was a career military man. They began a life of travel with the military and after retirement, they went on many Catholic crusades around the world. Delores worked in the Real Estate business for many years in California and was an avid bowler. She was a competitive bowler travelling throughout Southern California in tournaments and was recognized as one of the top women bowlers during that time. Delores moved to Duarte, California 14 years ago. During this time she continued her life of service by volunteering at Santa Teresita and Avila Gardens nursing homes. She also served as president of the resident association at her home in the Andres Duarte Terrace senior living apartments. She was also an active member of Opus Sanctorum Angelorum. She is survived by her son Bruce A Pawlowski, his wife Barbara (Page) E. Pawlowski, and grandchildren Daniel, Jennifer and Michael. She was preceded in death by her husband, William N. Pawlowski. A celebration of Delores' life was held Saturday, Feb 23, at Santa Teresita Church in Duarte, California, with Father Ron Clark officiating. Memorial donations, in memory of Delores, can be made to: Santa Teresita C/O: Sister Pia 819 Buena Vista Street Duarte, California 91010
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Feb. 24, 2019