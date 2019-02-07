|
April 30, 1951 - January 9, 2019 Denise Ghezzi, nee Arredondo, passed away, peacefully, at City of Hope Hospital January 9, 2019 at the age of 67. Denise is survived by her mother, Irene Arredondo, son, Jim, Jr., his wife, Amanda and their two daughters, her daughter, Dani, brother, Michael, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. She is reunited with her husband of 43 years, Jim, Sr. Services will be held at Sts. Felicitas & Perpetua Catholic Church, Saturday, March 9 at 10:30a. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Denise's memory to City of Hope to further the research of Dr. Mihaela Cristea. Online donations can be made at www.cityofhope.org/donate.
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Feb. 7, 2019