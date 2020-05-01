9/6/38 - 4/25/20 Diane Duncan Cornwell passed away in Pasadena on April 25, 2020 after a prolonged illness. She was a lifelong resident of Los Angeles, but spent many weeks of her life traveling the world. Her passion was travel, learning about the world and the people, art, architecture, and cuisine of the places she visited. Diane took her first overseas trip in 1959 as a student at UCLA, when she went to India with fellow American students on Project India. The friendships she forged and marvels she saw there at the age of twenty-one stayed with her always. Diane met her husband in Italian class at UCLA shortly after her return. She married Michael A. Cornwell in 1961; they marked their 59th year together before her passing. Mike and Diane had two daughters, Molly and Amy. Besides travel, Diane will be remembered as a consummate hostess, who loved giving dinner parties for their many friends. She was an avid contemporary art collector. She was also an enthusiastic reader, (whose vocabulary never ceased to amaze her children!) and started a Proust book group at her home in Pasadena. Diane was a proud Scot, and loved to put on a brogue for her family when sharing stories of her relatives born in the country of her ancestors. She was an active member of many organizations, such as the Pasadena Art Alliance, Armory Center for the Arts. She spent decades as a docent at LACMA, and was the President of the Docent Council in the early 80's Diane worked as the Administrative Director of the Haynes Foundation in downtown Los Angeles for twenty years until her retirement 2007. Diane loved politics, and was a huge fan of Barack and Michelle Obama. Diane is survived by her husband, Michael, her eldest daughter, Molly, her brother and sister-in-law, Geoff and Carol Duncan, and her beloved grandchild, Miranda. Although we know many dear people would love to gather and share wonderful stories about this remarkable woman, due to the pandemic we will hold off on announcing plans. Contributions can be made in Diane's memory to The Armory Center for the Arts in Pasadena, or any philanthropic organization of your choosing.





