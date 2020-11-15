April 5, 1965 - November 9, 2020 Diane Patricia Drange died at her home Monday in Rosemead, Calif., from metastatic breast cancer. She was 55. Diane was born April 5, 1965 to Clifford and Joan Ware. She discovered her love of music as a child, playing the piano and singing. Diane was an avid reader, the proud owner of countless library cards and loved gardening in her backyard, but her pride and joy was her family. Diane graduated from Rosemead High. She studied music at Pasadena City College and California State University, Los Angeles, where she received a BA in Vocal Performance. She met Michael Drange at CSULA; they were wed in 1992 at Christ Lutheran Church in Chino, Calif. Diane worked as a waitress to support herself and her eldest son. She survived congestive heart failure following the birth of her twin boys, happily living another 26 "bonus years" while spending most of them raising her children. She also worked in the Garvey School District as a music teacher and librarian, and later as office manager for the Garvey Education Association. Diane performed as a singer throughout her life and was a prized member of her church choir. She enjoyed listening to music with her husband and driving aimlessly together throughout the San Gabriel Valley. Friends and colleagues recall Diane's infectious giggle and ability to put those around her at ease. She's remembered by her children and nieces and nephews as a pun aficionado and selfless mother. Indeed, Diane loved nothing more than to brag about her sons. Diane is predeceased by her parents and her son, Aaron Joseph Drange. She is survived by her husband, Michael, her sons Matthew and Phillip, sisters Theresa and Linda and brothers Stephen and Thomas. Diane's faith in God prepared her for her final journey home. Private services will be held at Rose Hills Memorial Park. Anyone wishing to honor Diane can do so by donating in her memory to metastatic breast cancer research, at Metavivor.org
, or to the Aaron Drange Memorial Scholarship, at Chico State University.