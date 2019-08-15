|
|
Diane Johnston Hudson passed away on August 8, 2019. She is survived by her children, Ronald Hudson, Suzanne Hudson and Steve Hudson (Judy); 3 grandchildren; foster daughter, Elizabeth Armer and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband William Hudson and one son, Howard Hudson. Visitation 4:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. Friday. Graveside Services 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019, Mountain View Cemetery, 2400 N. Fair Oaks Ave., Altadena.
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Aug. 15, 2019