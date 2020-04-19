|
Dolores Bernice Andersen known by her friends as "Tudy" died peacefully surrounded by family on April 7, 2020 at the age of 91. Dolores was born December 11, 1928 in Fresno, California. Dolores was raised on a fruit ranch operated by her maternal great-grandmother, Rebecca Jane Kirby. Her experiences on the ranch during her formative years proved to be a delightful source of stories for her children and grandchildren. Dolores' mother was the eldest of nine children. As a result during her early childhood she grew up with her aunts and uncles. Dolores was very close to her cousins and maternal grandparents, Ernest and Lula Henton. Dolores adored her parents, Albert Conrad Danielson and Viola May Danielson, and was devoted to them until their deaths in 1987. In the early 1940's the Danielson's moved to Huntington Park, California where Dolores attended Huntington Park High School. Dolores was involved in many school activities and served as Class Treasurer. She is remembered by close friends as always laughing and joyful. Dolores was elected Homecoming Queen her senior year. Following high school graduation Dolores married her high school sweetheart Raymond Earl Lund Andersen at the Mormon Temple in Salt Lake City. As Newlyweds, Dolores helped her husband through medical school at U.S.C. by working at the Southern California Edison Co. Dolores was so well liked at the Edison Co. that her peers elected her the "Edison Queen". Their first home was in Downey, California, before moving to Whittier, California, where Dr. Andersen practiced medicine and together they raised their family. Over the years Dolores developed many life-long friendships. Her closest group of friends were couples from high school and college, which referred to themselves as "The Club Group". This group and their families had annual trips to Yosemite and "The Club Group" traveled to each other's homes for dinner parties once a month until their deaths. Dolores was a Board member of the East Whittier PTA and she, along with her two daughters, served as active members of the National Charity League's (NCL) Whittier Chapter. NCL focused on performing philanthropic duties such as Meals on Wheels and Candy Stripers at Presbyterian Intercommunity Hospital. After raising her four children Dolores continued her education by earning a certificate in Interior Design from the Los Angeles Institute of Design and Merchandising. In 1985 she returned to the Edison Company where she worked in the legal department until her retirement in 1996. In 1988 Dolores sold her Whittier home and moved to Newport Beach. Family and friends were Dolores' passion and delight. She loved to host and entertain and frequently had garden parties at her home. She was very active, loved decorating, gardening and spending time with her family. She was well known for her gorgeous Christmas tree, Christmas wrappings and Easter Baskets. Dolores adored her grandchildren and spent the majority of her free time with them. Dolores is survived by her four children, Raymond Conrad Andersen (Marianne) of Whittier, CA, Nancy Lynn Andersen-Wood (Craig) of La Quinta, CA, Kimberly Jay Andersen of Oceanside, CA, and Kenneth Scott Andersen (Julie) of Dana Point, CA., and her nine grandchildren, Stephen Sibus, Ashley Sibus, Mia Andersen, Grant Andersen, Katherine Andersen, Bradley Andersen, Blake Andersen, Jay Ashburn and Alex Ashburn. Due to the COVID 19 virus quarantine - private funeral services for immediate family will be held at Rose Hills Cemetery in Whittier, California, with a Celebration of Life to be announced at a later date.
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Apr. 19, 2020