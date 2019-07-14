|
December 9, 1929 - July 4, 2019 Dolores a San Marino resident for over 40 years. Was owner of La Quebradita Market. Co-Founder & Board Member of The Mexican American Grocers & Scolarship Foundation. Served on LA Olympic Oraganizing Committee for the 1984 games in LA. Served as Vice President of Community Affairs for Eastern Group Publications. A successful business women in a male dominant industry. Loving wife of 69 years to Cal Soto,Loving Mom to Manuel,Steve,Debbie & Patricia 12 grandchildren & 23 great grandchildren Cabot & Sons 27 Chestnut St. Pasadena, Ca. 91103
Published in Pasadena Star-News on July 14, 2019