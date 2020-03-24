|
9/16/1952 - 3/17/2020 Don Alden Crewell, a giving friend to many and director of financial aid at Caltech, passed away on March 17, 2020, after a long illness. He was 67. Don was born in Biloxi, Mississippi, on September 16, 1952, to Florence and Ivory Crewell. The family moved to New Jersey when Don was a small boy. As the child of teachers Don had a strong educational foundation and eventually made his professional career in higher education administration. Joe Shepherd, Caltech's vice president for student affairs, said that Don deserves appreciation for going above and beyond in his work and called him a wonderful colleague. "Don worked behind the scenes, helping our students and their families afford a Caltech education," Shephard said. "He was compassionate and thoughtful, and provided that personal touch that we believe characterizes our work with students and families." Don joined Caltech as director of financial aid in 2007, a position he maintained until November 2019. Before that, he was director of financial aid at the California College of the Arts; director of enrollment and student services at the California School of Professional Psychology; a program director at the Educational Testing Service (ETS); and associate director of financial aid at Lehigh University, where he also graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in History and Government. "Don cared deeply about fairness and equity, and was a compassionate supervisor," said Jarrid Whitney, Caltech's assistant vice president for student affairs, enrollment, and career services. "He did an amazing job of coordinating aid policies and practices so that Caltech could remain competitive with its need-based financial aid programs. He was also a pioneer in transforming the financial aid office into a paperless operation a decade before his peers." And Don is warmly remembered by his coworkers in the financial aid office: Isabel Houser, financial aid analyst, said: "I've never worked for someone so generous with his knowledge and compassion. He will be missed beyond words." And Malina Chang, acting director of financial aid, added: "Today I lost a colleague, a mentor, and most of all a dear friend. Don did not just teach me how to be a better staff member; he taught me how to be a better human." Mary Morley, former Caltech Registrar, said, "Don was a kind and gracious person who was committed to his friends and to the Caltech community. His unwavering care for the welfare of our students and families was always Don's top priority. As a personal friend, he will be sorely missed." Don was also known for his love of dogs, especially the Labrador Retriever variety, and most especially for his chocolate lab, Josie. Don's friends and colleagues will remember him as a man with an elevated sense of justice, dignity for all, and fairness. Don is survived by his step-daughter, Emily Barbee; son-in-law, Tim Barbee; granddaughter, Maggie Barbee; cousin, Alonso Crewell; and a host of dear friends: Greg, Julie, and MeiyanTimberlake, Mary Morley, Isabel Houser, Chris Bliss, Adriana Sanford and family, Kathleen Diener, Lisa Collier, Malina Chang, Mary Jacobson, and Jay Matson. Don's family and friends feel profound gratitude for the tender and skillful care of his caregivers and hospice staff during his final weeks: Lida, Nvard, Minh, Michelle, Maria, and Megan.
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Mar. 24, 2020