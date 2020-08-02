1/1
Sept. 24, 1935 - July 29, 2020 Donna M Atkinson passed away peacefully in her home on July 29th, 2020 with her partner Henry Chavez by her side. Donna was born on September 24, 1935. She is survived by her brother Jeff, her two children, Jill & Mike. A loving grandmother to seven grandchildren and five great grandsons whom she adored. Donna cherished her time as a Delta Delta Delta while attending the University of Arizona. Go Cats! During her long life she rescued many animals who became beloved members of her family. She was an active member in her community as a member of the Temple City School District PTA and volunteered with Methodist Hospital in the 70s. Donna frequented Balboa Island, Hawaii and Arizona in her free time. Memorial services will be private.


Published in Pasadena Star-News on Aug. 2, 2020.
