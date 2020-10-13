1/
Donna Slagle
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
June 5, 1942 - October 7, 2020 Donna was a long time resident of La Verne and graduate of Bonita High and La Verne University She was a retired, life long educator who worked many years in Bonita USD. Donna is survived by her sons, Jon, Terry, Ric; her daughters-in-law Sandy and Melissa; her sister Lorna Sapp; her grandchildren Ashley, Brianna, Ryan, Bailey, Kaylee, Jessica, niece Darlene, nephews Mike and Steve; Great grandchildren Scarlett and Anthony. Graveside services will be held October 17, 2020 at 11:00 am at La Verne Cemetery. All friends welcome.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Oct. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pasadena Star-News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved