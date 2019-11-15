|
|
December 1929 - September 2019 Dorothy Brandt Davis, native La Verne resident passed away while napping at 1:00 pm, Monday, September 30, 2019. She was born in Pomona Valley Hospital on December 8, 1929 followed shortly thereafter by her twin brother Daryl. Her parents, Kathryn and Jesse Brandt, brought Dorothy and Daryl to join older siblings Betty, Lloyd and Bernice to their new home on Third Street in La Verne, CA. Their youngest sister Marian would be born a few years later. Dorothy graduated from Bonita High School (1947), La Verne; received Bachelor of Arts (1952), and Master of Arts (1971) degrees from La Verne College, and a Juris Doctorate (1976) from the University of La Verne. As a youth, Dorothy was active in the Church of the Brethren's first Peace Caravan movement that gave birth to Brethren Volunteer Service, a pacifist alternative to military service. She authored three books for children, The Tall Man, The Middle Man and The Little Man about historical figures in the Church of the Brethren. Dorothy married J. Rodney Davis on July 12, 1950. Throughout their life together they dreamed and executed projects large and small. They successfully navigated social change, and actively embraced the ideals of equality and social justice. She taught in the Chicago public school district in the mid 1950's until she was pregnant with her first child. She then taught elementary school in the Azusa School district in the 1960's until wearing a black armband in protest of the Vietnam War prompted her removal. She moved to San Antonio Continuation High School in the Claremont School District teaching sewing and English until she retired. After earning her law degree, Dorothy clerked for Judge Paul Egly on the court-mandated integration efforts of the Los Angeles Unified School District in the late 1970's. Dorothy was very creative and artistic. She worked in ceramics, textiles, and watercolors, directing larger class projects and executing her own works. In 1964, she designed and managed the building of their primary residence, which included an art shack. Throughout her life she loved working with all children: students, nieces, nephews, her own children, and her grandchildren to create art and beauty everywhere. Dorothy is survived by her sisters Bernice and Marian and her twin brother Daryl; by her four children: son Carl of Tuolumne, CA, daughter Sara of La Ca¤ada, CA, sons Muir and Eric of La Verne, 13 grandchildren and four great grandchildren. There will be a Memorial Service at 2:00 PM Sunday, December 8, La Verne Church of the Brethren, 2525 E Street. Contributions may be made to 'On Earth Peace' (www.brethren.org/oepa) or 'La Verne Church of the Brethren' (909)593-1364.
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Nov. 15, 2019