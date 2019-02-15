|
|
On January 27, 2019 Dorothy Claeveland was called to her heavenly home. She was 89 years old. In such a short life, Dorothy accomplished all that she set her mind to complete. She left Arkansas as a teenager with few prospects except as a wife and mother, but later became a domestic worker, then leaving that position for factory lagorer. In 1972, she attended collete to achieve her certificate of completion for electronics, gaining a position at one of the leading electronic companies. She worked for a company that held government contracts. After being diagnosed with Rheumatoid Arthritis and 21 years of service on the job, Dorothy retired from Navcom Defense. Though she'd retired, she found pleasure in staying home with the love of her life, Erwin, her husband. They shared 59 blissful years of marriage before he preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death are: her parents, 7 siblings, and 2 children. She is survived by her daughter and son in-law Terri and Anthony McLemore, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and a host of other loved ones. Please sign the guestbook at legacy.com/obituaries/pasadenastarnews.
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Feb. 15, 2019