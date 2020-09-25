July 21, 1920 - Sept. 12, 2020 Dorothy M. Smith, age 100, died on September 12, 2020 of natural causes while residing at Sunrise Assisted Living in Claremont, California. Born and raised in Carroll, Iowa, Dorothy attended Business College upon high school graduation. She worked at the Pentagon in Washington, DC under a security clearance at the time Pearl Harbor was bombed in 1941. In 1942 she married James W. Smith (2007) in Washington, DC. After James completed Pharmacy School at the University of Montana, Missoula, they relocated to Southern California. In 1956 they moved to Charter Oak with their two young daughters, Karen and Debra. Dorothy and James were married until 1970. At age 65, Dorothy retired after 20 years of secretarial work for the Charter Oak Unified School District. Dorothy was very active for over 50 years in her community, serving in various positions for The Charter Oak Women's Club, First Presbyterian Church of Covina, Beta Sigma Phi Sorority of San Gabriel Valley and The Emblem Club. She also volunteered for The Los Angeles County Arboretum in Arcadia. Dorothy is survived by her daughter Debra (Dan Funkenstein) Smith of La Jolla, California and her granddaughter, Sarah Maeve Bekey, of Los Angeles. She is survived by her first cousin, Donna Mae (Jim) Quandt, of Westside, Iowa, their children and grandchildren. Additionally, she is survived by her three nieces and one nephew, Janet (Fred) Allodi, of Oriskany, New York, Rita Robbins (Doug) of Au Sable Forks ,New York, Laurie (Mike) Burton of Mason, Ohio and Dan (Edee) Cottrill of Whitesboro, New York. She had many beloved great nieces and nephews, including but not limited to Marco (Katie Kirby) Allodi of Chicago, Illinois and Rachel Burton of Claremont, New Hampshire. Predeceased in death by her daughter, Karen Lynn Smith (Phil) Bekey in 1993, Dorothy is also predeceased by her two sisters, Ila Mae Nilson of Vail, Iowa and Luella (Wendell) Cottrill of Whitesboro, New York. Due to the COVID virus, memorial services are being postponed to a later date. There will be a direct burial at Oakdale Memorial Park, Glendora, California. In lieu of flowers, her daughter, Debra, is requesting donations be made to The Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Gardens, Arcadia, California, 91007.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store