May 28, 1929 - Feb. 15, 2019 Dorothy Jean Stong passed away February 15, 2019, in Fountain Valley, CA. She was a California native, born in Pasadena, CA on May 28th 1929, to Charles Robert Heather and Carola Valerie Badilla. She lived in Pasadena until 2017 when she moved down to Fountain Valley to be closer to her daughter. Dorothy was a licensed Notary Public until she married in 1960 and started a family. She managed the household for over 49 years with her loving husband Joseph. Dorothy was as social person and loved to dress in bright colors which almost always included her favorite color red. She adored dachshunds and the loyalty that they provided her. She was an active member of the Westminster Presbyterian Congregation and Clipper Club for over 40 years. In addition, she and her husband were members of the White Shrine and the Eastern Star where she held the position of Esther for many terms. Dorothy loved jewelry and partially fed her passion by volunteering at the Monte Vista Grove retirement home for many years, heading up the jewelry department. Christmas and Halloween were her favorite holidays where she loved decorating the house inside and out and spreading holiday cheer to the neighborhood. She is survived by her daughter Debbie Gardinier and son-in-law Michael Gardinier of Fountain Valley. Dorothy will be greatly missed by her family and friends. There is no memorial service planned, but she and her husband Joe, will be interred together at Mountain View Mausoleum in Altadena, California. Please sign the guestbook at legacy.com/obituaries/pasadenastarnews.
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Mar. 24, 2019